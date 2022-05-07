Winker went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run in a loss to the Rays on Friday.

Winker pulled his average up back to the Mendoza Line for the first time since April 10 with his third multi-hit effort in the last seven games. The 28-year-old seems to be coming out of his extended funk, as he's produced a .321 average with a trio of two-baggers, a home run and three RBI over that span.