Mariners manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Winker (neck) has been placed on the 10-day injured list and is unlikely to return for the postseason, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Seattle made the decision to deactivate Winker after reviewing the results of the MRI he underwent earlier Wednesday. The 29-year-old is on the Mariners' books for 2023 after inking a two-year, $14.5 million deal in June, but he may be on a short leash for an everyday role after struggling in his first season in Seattle. Winker will finish the 2022 campaign with a .219/.344/.344 slash line to go with 14 home runs, 53 RBI and 51 runs in 136 games.