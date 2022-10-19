GM Jerry Dipoto announced Wednesday that Winker underwent knee surgery last week and is also scheduled for neck surgery, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

The 29-year-old landed on the injured list with a neck injury in early October, and he's apparently also dealing with a knee issue. The injuries capped a season to forget for Winker, who posted a career-worst .219/.344/.344 slash line in 136 games after being acquired from the Reds in March. Assuming he's healthy, Winker is likely to open spring training as the favorite to start in left field to open 2023, but his disappointing first season in Seattle could leave him with a short leash.