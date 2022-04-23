site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-jesse-winker-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Winker is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
Winker has gone just 3-for-28 (.107) since his first day off of the season, so he will get another chance to clear his head Saturday. Dylan Moore will get the nod in left field in Winker's place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read