Winker went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, two walks and a run in a win over the Astros on Friday.

The offseason acquisition had the type of output fantasy managers have been clamoring for throughout his sluggish start to the season, serving as a thorn in the side of Astros pitching throughout the night. The night marked Winker's first multi-hit tally since Opening Day, and in a testament to the extent of his struggles to date, it only served to push his average back up to .200.