Winker went 1-for-3 with two walks in a loss to the Twins on Monday.

Winker turned in a productive effort befitting of his leadoff role, yet none of the hitters behind him were able to drive him in during his three times on base. The veteran outfielder continues be saddled with an ugly .208/.319/.303 slash line, but he's now reached safely in five straight games, albeit with just one extra-base hit during that span.