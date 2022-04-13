Winker went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and two walks in a loss to the White Sox on Tuesday.
Winker got the Mariners to within a run with his timely ninth-inning single that plated J.P. Crawford. The offseason acquisition has just three hits -- all singles -- in his first five games, but he's drawn at least one walk in each outing on his way to a .435 on-base percentage over his first 23 plate appearances.
More News
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Out against lefty•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Multi-hit effort in debut•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Doing drills at first base•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: First hit as Mariner•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Should see more ABs versus lefties•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Shipped to Seattle•