Winker went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and two walks in a loss to the White Sox on Tuesday.

Winker got the Mariners to within a run with his timely ninth-inning single that plated J.P. Crawford. The offseason acquisition has just three hits -- all singles -- in his first five games, but he's drawn at least one walk in each outing on his way to a .435 on-base percentage over his first 23 plate appearances.