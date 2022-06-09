Winker went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, two walks and a run in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Winker continues to find success at the plate mostly fleeting during his first Mariners season, as Wednesday's productive effort still leaves his season slash line at an uninspiring .209/.315/.296. However, Winker sports an impressive 13.7 percent walk rate, typically modest 15.8 percent strikeout rate and solid 21.9 percent line-drive rate, which, when factored alongside a career-low .240 BABIP, support the notion he'll eventually ascend much closer to the career .288/.385/.504 slash line he entered 2022 with.