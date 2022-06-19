Winker is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels.

Winker will end up on the bench for the beginning of both games of this twin bill, but he did appear off the bench in the matinee, going 1-for-2 with a strikeout. A pair of southpaws, Tommy Milone and Justus Sheffield, are the top candidates to work as the primary pitcher for Seattle in the nightcap. Justin Upton is starting at designated hitter while Adam Frazier starts in left field.