site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-jesse-winker-out-against-lefty-856046 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Winker isn't starting Friday against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Winker will begin Friday's game in the dugout with southpaw Ken Waldichuk set to start for Oakland. While he rests, Sam Haggerty will start in left field and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read