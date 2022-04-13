Winker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
With a southpaw (Dallas Keuchel) on the hill for Chicago, the lefty-hitting Winker will take a seat for the first time this season. The righty-hitting Dylan Moore will replace Winker in left field.
More News
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: On base thrice in loss•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Multi-hit effort in debut•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Doing drills at first base•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: First hit as Mariner•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Should see more ABs versus lefties•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Shipped to Seattle•