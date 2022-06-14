site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Out of Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Winker is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Winker started the past 15 games and will head to the bench after posting a .655 OPS during that stretch. Dylan Moore will man left field in his place while J.P. Crawford takes over the leadoff spot.
