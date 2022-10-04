site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Out with neck issue
Winker (neck) is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tueday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Winker is day-to-day with a neck issue. Adam Frazier is starting in left field and batting eighth.
