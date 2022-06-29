Winker went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Winker, who is appealing his seven-game ban for his role during a benches-clearing brawl against the Angels on Sunday, came through with a two-bagger in the eighth inning that snapped a scoreless tie. The veteran outfielder is enjoying an impressive close to June after starting the month mired in a deep funk, as he's hitting .400 (10-for-25) with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI across the 33 plate appearances covering his last eight games.