Winker went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Athletics.

It took until the ninth inning, but Winker helped the Mariners avoid a shutout with his three-run blast. It was his first extra-base hit in 15 games, and his first homer since Aug. 17, as the outfielder has endured a rough second half of the campaign. The extended slump has dropped his slash line to .219/.344/.344 with 14 homers, 53 RBI, 51 runs scored and 15 doubles through 136 contests. On the bright side, he's hit safely in four of his last five games.

