Winker entered Saturday's win over the Royals as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and remained in the game as the designated hitter, going 2-for-3 with a run.

Winker delivered the first of two singles upon being called on to hit for Luis Torrens, coming around to score on Cal Raleigh's 444-foot shot to right a batter later. The veteran outfielder had originally been out of the lineup due to the presence of a southpaw, Kris Bubic, on the mound for the Royals, but his insertion into the game led to Winker snapping a stretch of 14 plate appearances without a hit.