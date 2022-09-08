Winker went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk in a loss to the White Sox on Wednesday before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning.

It was an increasingly rare productive offensive night for Winker, who'd been mired in a 1-for-22 slump over the seven games prior to Wednesday's. The offseason addition is trudging through his poorest season at the plate by far in his big-league career, as his .222 average and .352 slugging percentage are both low-water marks. However, Winker has been able to salvage matters to an extent with a .344 on-base percentage that's largely the byproduct of a career-high 15.5 percent walk rate, and he's also been undeniably held back by a .252 BABIP.