Mariners' Jesse Winker: Retreats to bench
RotoWire Staff
Winker isn't in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta.
Winker is resting after he went 2-for-7 with a double, a run, three walks and a strikeout over the last three games. Sam Haggerty will start in left field and bat seventh.
