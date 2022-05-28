Winker (shoulder) is starting Saturday against the Astros, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Winker was scratched from Friday's lineup due to right shoulder soreness, but he'll be back in action a day later. The 28-year-old went 3-for-18 with two runs, an RBI, three walks and four strikeouts over his last five games. He'll start in center field and lead off Saturday.
