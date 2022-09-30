Winker went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

Winker drew a walk in the fourth inning and scored on a Jarred Kelenic home run. Later in the contest, Carlos Santana pinch hit for Winker. It's been a rough September for the 29-year-old, as he's gone just 8-for-47 (.170) with a solid 12:13 BB:K through 18 contests. He's at a .218/.343/.339 slash line with 13 homers, 50 RBI, 49 runs scored and 15 doubles through 134 games overall.