Winker went 2-for-5 with two runs in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

The Mariners' first loss to the Athletics in 14 games was a mixed bag for Winker, who was productive out of the leadoff spot but also committed a fielding error that allowed the go-ahead run to score in the seventh inning. Winker's current .219/.310/.300 slash line is still falling well below expectations based on his previous body of work, but he's shown a bit more life at the plate recently by reaching safely in 10 of his last 11 games.