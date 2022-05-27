Winker was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Astros for unspecified reasons.
The 28-year-old was penciled in to start in left field and bat leadoff Friday, but he's now absent from Seattle's lineup. It's unclear if Winker is dealing with an injury, but the team should update his status in the near future. Adam Frazier is moving out to left field while Sam Haggerty starts at second base.
More News
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Scores twice in loss•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Continues resurgence Sunday•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Swats clutch homer in loss•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Extends hit streak Friday•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Laces pair of doubles Friday•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Swats first homer•