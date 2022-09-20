site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Sitting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
Winker is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Oakland.
Winker is 5-for-34 through 11 games in September and will take a seat Tuesday with lefty JP Sears on the mound for the A's. Sam Haggerty will start in left field and bat ninth.
