Winker went 1-for-3 with a double and a run in a loss to the Astros on Friday.
Winker laced an eighth-inning two-bagger off Justin Verlander and was subsequently brought home by a Julio Rodriguez double for the Mariners' only run of the night. Prior to the hit, the slumping outfielder had been mired in an 0-for-13 slump since returning from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury.
More News
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Will start Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Dealing with right ankle sprain•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Goes yard twice Wednesday•