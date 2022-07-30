Winker went 1-for-3 with a double and a run in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Winker laced an eighth-inning two-bagger off Justin Verlander and was subsequently brought home by a Julio Rodriguez double for the Mariners' only run of the night. Prior to the hit, the slumping outfielder had been mired in an 0-for-13 slump since returning from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury.