site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-jesse-winker-still-sitting-for-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Still sitting for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Winker (neck) is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Winker was scratched from Monday's lineup with the neck issue and won't start either game of Tuesday's twin bill. Jarred Kelenic will start in left field and bat second in the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read