Winker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.
It's been a rough start to the season for Winker, but he snapped a season-long power drought with a 411-foot solo shot to center in the fifth inning. The veteran came into the contest with just three extra-base hits -- all doubles -- over his first 105 plate appearances. After a career-best .305/.394/.556 slash line last season, Winker has hit just .189/.321/.256 in his first 26 games as a Mariner.
