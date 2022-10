Mariners manager Scott Servais said Winker was scratched from the lineup ahead of Monday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers due to a neck issue, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

The injury looks to be a day-to-day concern, but it could be enough to keep Winker on the bench for both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader with Detroit. Sam Haggerty also departed Monday's game with a groin injury and is also iffy for the twin bill, potentially leaving the Mariners shorthanded in the outfield.