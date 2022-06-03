Winker went 3-for-5 with two doubles and one RBI in Thursday's victory over the Orioles.

Winker started the game with a leadoff double and added an RBI single in the third. Thursday's performance marked the left-hander's second three-hit game and the second time he's notched multiple extra-base hits in a contest this season. Across his first 50 games with Seattle, Winker is slashing .220/.302/.623 with just two homers and 19 RBI.