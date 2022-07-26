site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Will start Tuesday
Winker (ankle) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times.
Winker was held out Monday after injuring his ankle the day before, but he will not miss any further action. He will man left field and hit fifth in Seattle's batting order.
