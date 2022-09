Winker, who left Sunday's game against the Royals with a bruised left wrist, underwent X-rays that came back negative, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Winker was replaced by a pinch runner in the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch, and he should be considered day-to-day for now. He'll be able to rest since the Mariners have a scheduled day off ahead of Tuesday's series opener against Texas.