Caballero (shin/hamstring) appeared off the bench in Monday's and Tuesday's wins over the White Sox.
He drove in a run as a late-inning replacement Monday and was caught stealing as a pinch-runner Tuesday. Caballero hasn't started a game since Saturday and is not in Wednesday's lineup, but he looks to be over his shin and hamstring issues.
