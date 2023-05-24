Caballero is starting at second base and batting seventh Wednesday versus the Athletics.
Caballero got the day off Tuesday after homering Sunday and Monday. The 26-year-old was on a tear at Triple-A Tacoma prior to his April 19 promotion and owns a strong .802 OPS through his first 70 major-league plate appearances.
