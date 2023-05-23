Caballero went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 11-2 win over the Athletics.
Caballero's two homers this season have come in his last two games. He made it a 5-0 lead for the Mariners with his second-inning blast. Prior to finding his power swing, he'd gone 3-for-17 across his previous eight games. The infielder is slashing .276/.371/.431 with 10 RBI, 11 runs scored and six stolen bases through 70 plate appearances in his first taste of the big leagues. He'll need to keep hitting to fend off Kolten Wong for the starting job at second base.
