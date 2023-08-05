Caballero went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in Friday's 9-7 win over the Angels.

Caballero's at-bats remain limited, but he's gone 3-for-13 (.231) with four steals over his last eight games. The second baseman had a window to gain playing time with Kolten Wong being designated for assignment, but it's been Josh Rojas and Dylan Moore who have instead picked up most of the work at the keystone. Caballero is slashing .227/.352/.326 with 19 steals, three home runs, 21 RBI and 27 runs scored over 210 plate appearances.