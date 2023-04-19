Caballero drew his first major-league start in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Brewers and went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base.

Caballero was just summoned from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday and made his big-league debut as a defensive replacement the same day against the Rockies. He slotted into the No. 8 spot in the order while starting at shortstop Tuesday and was able to make some modest contributions during his first plate appearance. Caballero was off to a great start with the Rainiers before the promotion (.333 average, 1.143 OPS in 40 plate appearances), but he's believed to be in for a brief stint with the Mariners while Sam Haggerty (concussion) goes through a 7-day IL stint.