Caballero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Monday's 5-0 win over the Athletics.

Caballero was stuck in a brutal slump prior to Monday -- he'd gone 0-for-18 over his last 13 contests, which had effectively removed him from consistent playing time. The homer was just his fourth of the season and his first since June 28. The infielder is at a .225/.351/.329 slash line with 26 RBI, 36 runs scored and 26 steals through 271 plate appearances. Most of his at-bats for the remainder of the year will likely be against left-handed pitchers, though he can also provide speed off the bench.