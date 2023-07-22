Caballero went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Caballero's playing time is on the rise again -- he's started four of the last five games at second base, including three times against right-handed pitchers. The 26-year-old has gone just 3-for-16 with one RBI in that span, but it's not like Kolten Wong (4-for-30 in July) is doing much better. Caballero is up to a .228/.354/.333 slash line with 16 steals, three home runs, 21 RBI and 23 runs scored through 198 plate appearances this year.