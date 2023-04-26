Caballero went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Phillies.

Caballero singled with two outs in the fifth inning before swiping second base and scoring on a J.P. Crawford single. Caballero would add an RBI in the seventh, driving in Cal Raleigh with a sacrifice fly. The 27-year-old Caballero has shown off some speed in his first taste of MLB action, though he's yet to do much with the bat. He's now 3-for-14 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and two steals through his first five games.