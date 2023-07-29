Caballero went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Caballero was in the lineup for the first time in a week, and he picked up just one at-bat while riding pine. The second baseman has again lost out on playing time to Kolten Wong, and it appears Dylan Moore has also passed Caballero on the depth chart. Nonetheless, Caballero offers some speed -- he has six steals over 14 contests in July, and he's up to 17 thefts on the year. He's added a middling .224/.351/.327 slash line over 202 plate appearances.