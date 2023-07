Caballero is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

The 26-year-old made a string of six straight starts from June 11-17, but Kolten Wong, who is starting Sunday, has since reclaimed primary duties at second base with 13 starts in 20 games. Caballero had an .825 OPS in his first 25 games of the season but has struggled to a .619 OPS over the past six weeks.