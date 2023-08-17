Caballero went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Royals.

Caballero logged his second straight multi-hit game, going 5-for-9 in that span. He's up to four steals over 13 games in August despite logging just 21 at-bats in the month. The infielder has found some extra playing time at shortstop lately with J.P. Crawford (concussion) on the injured list -- Caballero has started three of the last six games there after primarily working at second base. The 26-year-old is at a .237/.355/.342 slash line with three home runs, 23 RBI, 30 runs scored and 22 steals through 231 plate appearances.