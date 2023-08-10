Caballero picked up his 20th stolen base of the season as a pinch runner in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Padres.

Caballero was out of the lineup for the third game in a row, but he made a small impact off the bench. The second baseman has five steals since the All-Star break and 20 for the season. He's slashing .222/.349/.318 through 215 plate appearances, though it appears a combination of Dylan Moore and Josh Rojas will keep Caballero out of the lineup versus virtually all right-handed pitchers going forward.