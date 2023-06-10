Caballero went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

Caballero has gotten on base in five of his last seven plate appearances, logging four walks and a hit-by-pitch in that span. The second baseman was able to get a start against right-hander Shohei Ohtani on Friday, but Caballero seems to be more of a short-side platoon option at best, and that's not guaranteed to hold with Dylan Moore back from the injured list. Caballero is slashing .244/.396/.360 with two home runs, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored and seven steals through 111 plate appearances this season.