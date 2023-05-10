Caballero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Caballero started in the middle infield in each of Seattle's last three games, though two of those starts came while shortstop J.P. Crawford was managing a left knee injury. With Crawford back in action Wednesday, Caballero will head to the bench and is projected to see infrequent starts as a short-side platoon player moving forward.