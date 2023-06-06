Caballero isn't in the Mariners' lineup Tuesday against the Padres, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Caballero went 3-for-9 with two RBI and a run scored during Seattle's last series against Texas. He'll get a day off Tuesday while Kolten Wong takes over at second base and bats ninth.
More News
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Sitting against righty•
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Back at second base•
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Clubs three-run homer•
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Three swipes and a home run Sunday•
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Starting at second base again•