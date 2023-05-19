Caballero is starting at second base and batting ninth versus Atlanta on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Caballero had been serving the short side of a platoon at second base but has now made two straight starts versus right-handers. The rookie infielder is batting .298/.393/.362 on the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: On base thrice in loss•
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Returns to bench•
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Keeps up hot hitting in loss•
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Three-hit night in win•
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Handling second base•
-
Mariners' Jose Caballero: Picks up another steal•