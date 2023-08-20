Caballero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Caballero started the past five games at shortstop and will head to the bench after going 7-for-18 with three doubles, three steals, an RBI and five runs during that span. Dylan Moore is starting at shortstop Sunday, but both players playing time at the position will dwindle in the near future with J.P. Crawford (concussion) on a rehab assignment and close to being activated from the injured list.