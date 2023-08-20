Mariners manager Scott Servais said that Caballero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros due to a sore shin as well as some minor hamstring tightness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Servais added that Caballero will still be available off the bench if needed, so neither the shin nor the hamstring injury seem to be anything that will result in him being moved to the 10-day injured list. Caballero went 7-for-18 with three doubles, two walks, five runs, three stolen bases and one RBI while starting each of the last five games at shortstop, but his time as a regular in the Seattle lineup is likely to end soon with J.P. Crawford (concussion) on track to return from the 7-day injured list during the Mariners' series in Chicago that begins Monday.