Caballero went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in an extra-inning win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

The multi-hit effort was the first of Caballero's young career and gave his average and OPS boosts of 76 and 120 points to .250 and .611, respectively. The rookie has logged just 31 plate appearances to date, but he's already flashed with a pair of doubles and stolen bases apiece in addition to Wednesday's encouraging performance.