Caballero recorded two stolen bases and scored one run in Monday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

Caballero ran for Mike Ford in the ninth inning and proceeded to steal second and third before scoring on a J.P. Crawford sacrifice fly. He's been on the bench to begin two of the Mariners' three games in July, so it appears Caballero's playing time could be on the decline. Caballero is 13-for-15 on the basepaths while adding three home runs, 19 RBI, 20 runs scored and .239/.375/.358 slash line through 54 contests.